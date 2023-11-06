Hip Hop Nutcracker set to kick off in Denver; MC Kurtis Blow gives a sneak peek for audiences

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back for another tour in Denver, featuring a powerhouse cast with a DJ, a violinist, and a dozen all-star dancers. Legendary MC Kurtis Blow sets the mood for the production, which debuts in late November.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back for another tour in Denver. DCPA

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White caught up with Blow via Zoom to get a sneak peek of the festivities.

"It's a fun-filled, spirit-filled, something that represents the magic of the holiday season," he began in describing the show. "I call them the b-boy, b-girl dream team. And they give 100% every night and the audience, they leave their show feeling good inside."

"You are one of the founding fathers of hip hop. We just celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. What does that mean to you?" White asked.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker DCPA

"I started off loving music, music became my life. When I was a kid, music became my escape. I started break dancing Hip hop was created out of this dance craze. You work all week then on the weekends you go down to the club and have the disco ball and lights flashing," said Blow.

Blow says the fusion of hip-hop and ballet only made sense. "That's the most incredible thing about the hip hop nutcracker is the fusion, the timeless music of Tchaikovsky and break dancing. Wow. I've always thought that hip-hop was malleable. You can shape it into any form. I was the first to do rock 'n' roll rap, so I knew that the genres of music were available for us to be inspired to make these songs. I was the first to do country and western rap. I'm a supporter of this fusion. I said I've got to support this."

Audiences can expect to be wowed by the inspirational holiday event. "The show starts off in 1980 on New Year's Eve, so I take them back in time and sing a couple of medleys of old-school hip-hop songs and get them in the mood and everyone is partying and having a good time, throwing their hands in the air. And then I sing a song at the end of the intro. I have a little sample... Have no fear, Kurtis Blow is here... And you don't stop rocking to the rhythm of the hip hop!"

The Hip Hop Nutcracker features a powerhouse cast with a DJ, violinist, and a dozen all-star dancers. DCPA

Blow then laughed. "So come on out, everybody. It's going to be fun!"

The Hip Hop Nutcracker has three upcoming shows on Nov. 17 and 18 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. You can purchase tickets at the DCPA website.