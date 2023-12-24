Highlands Moms want opportunities for Venezuelan refugees in Colorado for Christmas

More and more migrants are coming from Venezuela to Colorado and one woman says she wants to make sure they have a Merry Christmas because of everything they've been through.

"Jesus was a baby in a manger that was given to him when they were on the road traveling," said Kristana Kane.

This Christmas, she -- along with a small army of Highlands moms -- decided to answer the call of the season. They have decided to throw a Christmas party for the Venezuelan refugees living in the makeshift camp on Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street.

"We're just good-hearted citizens who wanted to do something special," said Kane. "Everybody deserves basic human rights."

She says these refugees aren't here in Colorado looking for a handout.

"Venezuela is facing a humanitarian crisis, people can't provide for their families. People are living in poverty, starving," said Kane. "They want to pay taxes. They want to provide for their families."

But she says right now, that's impossible. To get a job you need temporary protected status.

"If you want to seek temporary protected status, you have to pay a fee to get a work permit of $500. Yet you can't work if you don't have T.P.S. So, it's a perpetuating cycle and they're stuck in it," said Kane.

She is calling on folks to sponsor these refugees so they can become productive members of our societies.

"You see all these restaurants here on Larimer Street that have signs posting that they need people to work. They need, you know, people to pick up dishes. I mean, there are so many jobs posted that we can't fill. These folks would love that opportunity," said Kane.

She says if you can't do that, call your lawmakers and ask them to help.

"Whatever stance you take, they are here," said Kane. "Ask for TPS and for work permit fees to be reduced or taken down to zero."

She says she and the Highlands moms will worry about making their holidays a little brighter: "For Christmas night, everybody deserves a little cheer."