High wind warnings issued for portions of Colorado through Thursday morning

Another day of high winds is expected across portions of Colorado.

Areas most likely to be impacted include Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, the Indian Peaks, and the northern Front Range foothills.

High Wind Warnings will remain in effect through 11 a.m. on Thursday.

A portion of Interstate 70 is included in the warning. High-profile vehicles should avoid travel.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, and power outages are possible. This wind event is expected to be slightly weaker than Tuesday's event.