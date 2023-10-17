Colorado weather: Summer-like feel with plenty of sunshine

The peak of our work week warm up is here. A large area of high pressure over Colorado and the surrounding region is responsible for bringing in the above average warmth Tuesday.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will trend roughly 20° warmer than average, reaching the low to mid 80s for much of the Front Range.

Over the course of the afternoon wind speeds will increase, gusting at times up to 25mph for some.

The increase of winds is the result of a passing Low moving in late Tuesday, into the overnight hours. This Low will track just to the north, shifting our wind direction out of the North. That northerly flow will reinforce a shot of slightly cooler temperatures heading into Wednesday.

While cooler than Tuesday, highs Wednesday afternoon will still be above average for this time of year, and that above average weather continues through the weekend.