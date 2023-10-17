Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: Summer-like feel with plenty of sunshine

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Summer-like feel with plenty of sunshine in Colorado Tuesday
Summer-like feel with plenty of sunshine in Colorado Tuesday 02:35

The peak of our work week warm up is here. A large area of high pressure over Colorado and the surrounding region is responsible for bringing in the above average warmth Tuesday.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will trend roughly 20° warmer than average, reaching the low to mid 80s for much of the Front Range. 

co-today-highs.png

Over the course of the afternoon wind speeds will increase, gusting at times up to 25mph for some.

graf-fr-wind-gusts.png

The increase of winds is the result of a passing Low moving in late Tuesday, into the overnight hours. This Low will track just to the north, shifting our wind direction out of the North. That northerly flow will reinforce a shot of slightly cooler temperatures heading into Wednesday. 

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast.png

While cooler than Tuesday, highs Wednesday afternoon will still be above average for this time of year, and that above average weather continues through the weekend. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.