High fire danger and strong winds across Colorado Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado as strong winds and very dry air create critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through this evening for the I-25 Corridor, the Front Range Foothills, and much of the northeast plains. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph will be common, with some foothill areas briefly seeing gusts as high as 70 mph. The strong winds are also causing patchy blowing dust on the plains, reducing visibility at times.

In the mountains, a quick burst of snow moved through early Monday morning, along and north of the I-70 corridor. Conditions are expected to improve by midday as drier air moves in.

Winds will ease later this afternoon and evening, setting the stage for a Freeze Warning overnight for parts of the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains.

Tuesday brings calmer weather and more seasonal temperatures in the 60s.