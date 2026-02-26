High fire danger in Colorado triggers First Alert Weather Day for Thursday

CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for high fire danger. The winds won't be as strong as on Wednesday, but they will still be gusty enough to support rapid fire growth.

While the risk is lower than on Wednesday, it's still a day to stay alert, even though there are no watches or warnings in place for the Denver metro area.

Friday has already been declared a First Alert Weather Day with a Red Flag Warning in place for the Denver metro area. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph with humidity dropping as low as 8%.

The impact on parts of Colorado is that conditions could be primed for rapid fire spread.