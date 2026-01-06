Watch CBS News
High fire danger across Colorado's foothills on Tuesday

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Hurricane-force winds ripped through some foothill neighborhoods early Tuesday morning, ahead of a long day of strong winds.

The strongest wind gusts were recorded in Boulder County around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Red Flag Warnings will remain in place in the Foothills through 5 p.m. Tuesday as relative humidity drops, and winds gust at times as high as 50+ mph.

With dry conditions along the Front Range, rapid fire spread is possible.

Elsewhere across the plains, humidity levels will be just above Red Flag criteria, but gusty winds will be present across the plains as well.

Wind speeds will relax this evening.

By Wednesday, a light breeze will linger with more unsettled, colder weather on the way for Thursday. 

