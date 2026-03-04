Colorado's Douglas County rolls out new Hi-Lo siren system to boost emergency alerts

Douglas County is expanding its emergency response tools with a new Hi-Lo siren system designed to warn residents in the Colorado county of life-threatening situations during wildfires and other emergencies.

County leaders say the system is a first-of-its-kind addition to patrol vehicles and comes as dry conditions continue to elevate wildfire risk across the area.

About 180 patrol vehicles have been equipped with the sirens at a cost of roughly $15,000 total. When activated, the system emits a distinctive Hi-Lo tone followed by a recorded evacuation message.

"When you hear Hi-Lo, it's time to go," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

Weekly said the county responded to two critical fires last week and emphasized the urgency of improving notification systems.

"Lives are on the line when fires like this happen," Weekly said. "The Hi-Lo siren gives us a field-based, real-time way to notify residents, even when technology is compromised, it is not replacing our other tools; it adds critical redundancy to ensure that our residents are notified in emergency situations."

Officials say the system is intended to serve as a backup when digital alerts fail or when residents may not have access to phones or internet service.

The rollout comes during what leaders describe as an unusually dry winter. Authorities warn that each day without meaningful snowfall increases fire danger.

Alongside the new sirens, the county is also standardizing emergency terminology to reduce confusion during evacuations.

An evacuation order indicates an immediate threat to life. An evacuation warning signals a potential threat to life or property. Shelter in place directs residents to remain indoors until further notice.

"These definitions are designed to eliminate ambiguity. Clear language leads to faster action, and faster action saves lives," said Mike Alexander, director of the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management.

Chief John Curtis with South Metro Fire Rescue said public understanding of alert terminology is critical during emergencies, especially during a fire.

"Understanding those alerts ahead of time can help families act quickly and make safer decisions if conditions rapidly deteriorate in their neighborhoods. For the fire service, one of the biggest challenges during fast-moving incidents is reaching people quickly," said Curtis.

Even with recent rainfall, county leaders say dry fuels remain a concern and can allow wildfires to spread rapidly. Douglas County has committed 32% of its budget to public safety, officials said, including investments in wildfire response resources.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts through the county's notification system at dcsheriff.net/dougco-alert-is-here.