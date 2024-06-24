Suspect in fatal shooting at Sunset Inn Hotel in southern Colorado under arrest

Police in Colorado capture suspect in fatal shooting at Alamosa hotel

Police in Colorado capture suspect in fatal shooting at Alamosa hotel

Police in Colorado capture suspect in fatal shooting at Alamosa hotel

A man suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in southern Colorado is in custody after an extensive search by authorities on Sunday. Police captured Henry Corral after they say he fled from the initial crime scene in Alamosa, crashed a vehicle and then ran away and hid.

File photo of Henry Corral Alamosa Police



Corral was arrested after a warrant went out for his arrest on charges that indicate he killed one person and injured two others in the shooting, which happened at the Sunset Inn Hotel early on Sunday.

After the shooting authorities say Corral was involved in a crash and an attempted carjacking. Those were reported on County Road 106. He was arrested after a person spotted him and called 911.

So far the identities of the people who were shot hasn't been released.