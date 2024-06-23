Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Alamosa Police Department search for suspect accused of shooting at hotel

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Alamosa Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of a shooting at a hotel early Sunday morning.

According to Alamosa PD, officers responded to a shots fired report around 2:04 a.m. at the Sunset Inn Hotel. Officers arrived to the scene and found three people had been shot and Henry Corral, who was initially ruled as a person of interest, had fled the scene and crashed on County Road 106 and 12 South.

Alamosa PD

Alamosa PD says Corral attempted to carjack a vehicle but then fled on foot, which led to a search underway and a reverse 911 was activated in the area.

The police department issued an update Sunday evening that the search had been expanded to US Marshals and CBI to County Road 10S south to County Road 15S and County Road 106S west into Rio Grande and Conejos counties, according to Alamosa PD.

A warrant was issued for Corral for two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, murder in the first-degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and criminal attempt of aggravated robbery.