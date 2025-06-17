Broomfield leaders help break ground on new affordable housing complex in the Colorado city

Leaders from the City and County of Broomfield on Tuesday helped break ground on a new affordable housing complex in Colorado. It's called Harvest Hill and will be for renters. The property is on Wadsworth Boulevard near the Highway 36 exit.

The building will include 152 units that are specifically for those who earn between 30% and 70% of the area's median income.

The location is within a quarter of a mile from RTD's Broomfield Station.

Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta says they hope to be ready for residents to move in by next year.

"It means that a lot of folks ... want to call Broomfield home, whether it's seniors that want to downsize, or young families just starting out," Castriotta said. "We want to build more inventory of units for every income level, and this project really helps us achieve this goal."

Funding for the project cam from multiple partnerships.