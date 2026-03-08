Watch CBS News
Over 90 guests evacuated, pets rescued after explosion at hotel in Denver metro area

Christa Swanson
Two deputies suffered minor injuries, and two pets were rescued on Sunday while evacuating a hotel in the Denver metro area.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an explosion took place around 2:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay America in the 9600 block of E. Easter Avenue in Centennial.

When the first two deputies arrived, they found a shattered window and smoke coming from a room on the second floor.

The deputies forced entry into the room, which was unoccupied, then began evacuating all the rooms on the second floor. When South Metro Fire Rescue crews arrived, more deputies rushed to help the firefighters clear the building.

The ACSO and firefighters evacuated 93 people from the building and rescued a dog and a cat.

South Metro Fire said the fire was contained to one unit, and they ventilated the building. Authorities later determined the building was safe and allowed the guests to return.

The sheriff's office said two deputies were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

