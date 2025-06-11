Colorado storms lead to ground stop at Denver International Airport

Temperatures stay warm along with chances for storms in Denver

A strong afternoon storm system moved through the central and eastern part of the Denver metro area on Wednesday and brought heavy rain and 40 mph winds. It also brought pea-sized hail.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Denver International Airport as a result of the severe weather. The ground stop was scheduled to end at 5 p.m.

Some of the areas that were affected by the severe weather included downtown Denver and Aurora. The Eastern Plains should also see some of the strong storms as the system moves east.