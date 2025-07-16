Ground delay in effect at Denver International Airport as thunderstorms roll through metro area

Thunderstorms are rolling through parts of the Denver metro area on Wednesday, and as a result a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Colorado's Front Range. The National Weather Service set the watch to continue for areas like Boulder, Denver, Logan and Jefferson counties through 10 p.m.

Denver International Airport on July 2, 2025 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

As a result of the storm activity, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground delay for Denver International Airport. Departures to the airport are being delayed nearly an hour an a half through the end of the day.

At 4 p.m. there were more than 600 delays reported at the airport and more than 10 cancellations.

CBS

The greatest threat with the thunderstorms is hail. Hailstones with the storm could be larger than an inch. There's also the potential for heavy rain leading to flooding and a tornado.

Colorado is currently receiving moisture from the gulf areas and the Pacific Ocean as part of the North American Monsoon.

"The monsoon is just a reversal of the overall wind pattern that can bring up copious amounts of moisture to Colorado," said CBS Colorado First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.