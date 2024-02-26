Snowmobile flips over in western Colorado, man from Highlands Ranch found underneath it dies at the scene

A 38-year-old man from Highlands Ranch died over the weekend in a remote part of Colorado's Western Slope. Gregory Thompson's crashed snowmobile was found near Sand Peak on Sunday by members of the group he was riding with. He was underneath the snowmobile, which had flipped over. He was declared dead on the scene by first responders after attempts at CPR failed.

A file photo of a snowmobile iStock/Getty Images Plus

It's not clear what caused the snowmobile Thompson was riding to flip over. A spokesperson for the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said there wasn't any avalanche in the area. An autopsy was set to take place on Monday on Thompson's body.

The Sand Peak area is located 45 miles northeast of Meeker and in the winter months is generally only accessible by snowmobile. The closest road is County Road 8.

Crews rushed to the scene just before 4 p.m. after receiving an emergency alert from a personal GPS device.