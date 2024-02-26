Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowmobile flips over in western Colorado, man from Highlands Ranch found underneath it dies at the scene

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A 38-year-old man from Highlands Ranch died over the weekend in a remote part of Colorado's Western Slope. Gregory Thompson's crashed snowmobile was found near Sand Peak on Sunday by members of the group he was riding with. He was underneath the snowmobile, which had flipped over. He was declared dead on the scene by first responders after attempts at CPR failed.

In deep powder snowdrift snowmobile rider driving fast.
A file photo of a snowmobile iStock/Getty Images Plus  

 It's not clear what caused the snowmobile Thompson was riding to flip over. A spokesperson for the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said there wasn't any avalanche in the area. An autopsy was set to take place on Monday on Thompson's body.

The Sand Peak area is located 45 miles northeast of Meeker and in the winter months is generally only accessible by snowmobile. The closest road is County Road 8.

Crews rushed to the scene just before 4 p.m. after receiving an emergency alert from a personal GPS device.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 11:45 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.