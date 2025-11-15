Future of gray wolves in Colorado uncertain as Washington state denies request for more

During a meeting on Saturday, officials determined Colorado's next round of gray wolves will not be coming from Washington state.

The director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife met with Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife this morning. CPW Director Jeff Davis made his case to the WDFW, which decided not to relocate any wolves to Colorado at this time because the animals are still considered endangered in Washington state.

Although the WDFW expressed a willingness to reconsider if, in the future, the species is no longer considered endangered in their state.

WDFW Commissioner Lorna Smith said, "I'd love to see wolves recovered across the Rocky Mountain range, including Colorado, but Washington's wolves I don't believe are in a position to assist with that at this point in time."

This comes just days after the federal government told CPW it can no longer import wolves from Canada. Last year, CPW relocated 15 wolves from British Columbia to Colorado. They intended to bring in 15 more from the region, but CPW's permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service does not list Canada as a location they can source wolves from.

In a statement issued Saturday, the department said, "CPW appreciated the chance to present our request to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission on November 15. CPW continues to evaluate all options to support this year's gray wolf releases in alignment with the approved Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and the 10(j) Rule."

Davis said the department still intends to introduce another 15 wolves to Colorado next year, but it's unclear where they will come from.

"I think another year of relocations will be critical to get us over the minimum number of wolves our plan calls for and increase the likelihood of breeding pairs to put us on the trajectory that our state law requires," said Davis.