Colorado Parks and Wildlife director responds to concerns about bringing wolves in from Canada

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is moving forward with their wolf reintroduction plan even as they face additional challenges around where the wolves will come from.

This comes after a former U.S. representative for Colorado who, along with other stakeholders, raised concerns that CPW may have violated state law by importing wolves from Canada.

CBS Investigator Shaun Boyd first reported the concerns last month. They argued the permit only allowed wolves from six U.S. states and that it was issued before the current administration took office.

The concerns center on a permit Colorado needs to bring gray wolves into the state. Because wolves are listed as an endangered species in Colorado CPW must obtain a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to relocate wolves from other states. The current permit lists six states and does not include Canada.

CPW brought in 15 wolves from British Columbia last year and had planned to bring in 15 more this year.

The director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife addressed those concerns Thursday morning during the Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting saying he is not surprised that with a change in federal administration there would be a change in interpretation.

"We worked very closely with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service prior to sourcing the animals from B.C., and we were in lockstep with each other - including the service acknowledging we did not need an importation permit because B.C. wolves are not listed under the Endangered Species Act in the U.S. or Canada. And we like always, our relationship with U.S. Fish and Wildlife has been strong, and our partnership and coordination will continue to be so. That said, we are working very diligently to be consistent with the letter that I received from Director Nesvik from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

Davis said CPW will continue its work to bring 15 more wolves to Colorado next year despite not yet knowing where those wolves will come from.

He added that successful reintorudction also includes addressing potential conflicts with livestock and the impacts on rural landowners. CPW has asked for authorization to add 10 to 12 additional range riders, who would monitor livestock and use nonlethal methods to deter wolves.

The wolves released in Colorado have previously been released between December and early spring.