Grassroots effort nearly complete to open new ice rink in Colorado's high country

The popularity of ice skating has skyrocketed in some of Colorado's mountain communities, increasing the demand on local rinks. A community-led effort to build a third sheet of ice in Eagle County is racing toward its fundraising goal as local rinks struggle to meet demand after a downtown facility went offline for renovations.

CBS

Organizers say the seasonal "Rodeo Rink," a semi-permanent, covered ice sheet on county land, will relieve pressure on the valley's current lone full-time rink and keep ice accessible for youth hockey, figure skating and adult leagues when it opens this fall. The Vail Mountaineers' campaign lists a $925,000 fundraising target to buy the tent that will house the rink, ice mats, dasher boards, a Zamboni and other infrastructure.

Katie Santambrogio, campaign director for the Rodeo Rink, said the skating community has surged over the last five to 10 years, leaving about 1,500 weekly ice users squeezed into limited hours.

"When Dobson Arena went under for a remodel, we knew there would be a huge shortage," Santambrogio said.

Community fundraiser to raise money for new ice rink. CBS

Community donations have carried the effort, Santambrogio told CBS Colorado. As the project reaches its final stretch, she thought back on "a community-driven effort" that includes everything from municipal partners to kids' lemonade stands.

Slade Cogswell, a local hockey player deeply entrenched in the ice culture in Eagle County, said locals jumped at the chance to help out.

"Whether it's a plumber, electrician, or an individual, or a hockey dad, or a figure skating mom or men's league players, everyone you call, they say, 'What do I need to do? What do I need to get done?'"

Local hockey and skating leaders warned that the shortage of ice rinks has already affected schedules and travel. David Bishop, hockey director for the Vail Mountaineers, said teams are reducing practice time and families are driving longer distances — to Breckenridge, Aspen and beyond — to find ice. "We're used to having our teams get at least three practices a week. Now there's a big crunch for all the ice users," Bishop said.

CBS

Campaign organizers hope the semi-permanent tent will open by fall 2025 and remain active for years to come.

To donate or learn more, visit the campaign page: Donate to the Rodeo Rink.