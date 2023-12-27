$2 million Powerball ticket sold at grocery store in western Colorado

A person in western Colorado won $2 million playing Powerball this week. It happened in the Christmas Day drawing, and Colorado Lottery officials wrote "Christmas in Colorado got a little merrier" in announcing the news.

The Powerball ticket was sold at a grocery store in Grand Junction. It was the Safeway located at 2512 South Broadway. So far it is unclaimed.

"The ticket matched five numbers plus the Power Play (5, 12, 20, 24, and 29), just missing the Powerball of 4," Colorado Lottery officials wrote.

The jackpot prize in Powerball has grown to an estimated $685 million after there was no jackpot winner in Monday night's drawing. The next drawing is on Wednesday night.

A $2 million Powerball ticket was also sold last week in southern Colorado. It was sold at a gas station in Colorado Springs and, as of Tuesday, hadn't been claimed.

If you're a Powerball player, it's a good idea to double check your tickets because a few also won smaller prizes (a $100,000 ticket and $50,000 ticket).