$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Colorado Springs gas station

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Someone in Colorado Springs won $2 million playing Powerball last week. That's according to officials from the Colorado Lottery, who announced on Monday that the ticket was sold at a gas station.

Blue Bird Liquor sells Powerball tickets
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The jackpot prize in Powerball has grown to an estimated $685 million after there was no jackpot winner in Monday night's drawing. The next drawing is on Wednesday night.

The person who bought the Powerball ticket last week that won $2 million purchased it on Wednesday at a Circle K at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

So far the identity of the person who won the ticket is unknown.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 11:28 AM MST

