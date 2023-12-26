$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Colorado Springs gas station

Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Wednesday drawing Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Wednesday drawing 00:18

Someone in Colorado Springs won $2 million playing Powerball last week. That's according to officials from the Colorado Lottery, who announced on Monday that the ticket was sold at a gas station.

The jackpot prize in Powerball has grown to an estimated $685 million after there was no jackpot winner in Monday night's drawing. The next drawing is on Wednesday night.

The person who bought the Powerball ticket last week that won $2 million purchased it on Wednesday at a Circle K at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

So far the identity of the person who won the ticket is unknown.