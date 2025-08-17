Rural Colorado county faces deadly trend in traffic crashes, implements zero tolerance policy

One Colorado county has seen a tragic uptick in fatal traffic accidents in recent weeks, including a head-on crash on Highway 40 that killed one person and injured three others last Thursday. Just days earlier, a family of five, including three children, was killed in a crash on Highway 9 near Kremmling after a truck crossed into their lane.

In response to these fatalities, the Grand County Sheriff's Office has introduced a zero-tolerance enforcement for reckless driving, focusing on speeding and aggressive driving behaviors. Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said the policy is aimed at addressing the surge in dangerous driving behaviors, including excessive speeding, illegal passing, and aggressive maneuvers.

"We've noticed progressively worse issues with driving behaviors here in the county," Schroetlin said. "This initiative is a direct response to the recent fatalities, including the one that claimed the lives of an entire family."

As of mid-2025, Grand County has already experienced five fatal crashes, a stark contrast to zero fatalities in 2023. The Sheriff warned that drivers caught engaging in aggressive behaviors or extreme speeding could face jail time.

"We've seen speeds approaching 130 mph -- that's nearly double the posted speed limit," he said. "This isn't just about tickets; it's about saving lives."

The sheriff also emphasized the need for legislative action to hold reckless drivers accountable.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is ramping up efforts to address impaired driving as well, particularly ahead of the Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy travel time. July was the deadliest month for impaired driving-related crashes in Colorado, with 26 lives lost. So far this year, 124 people have died in crashes involving impaired drivers.

From Aug. 15 to Sept. 3, CDOT will support law enforcement agencies statewide during "The Heat Is On" DUI crackdown. The campaign aims to reduce impaired driving fatalities, which often spike during the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"Impaired driving-related crashes are tragic and completely avoidable," Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a press release. "Don't make excuses. If you've been drinking, put down the keys and find a safe ride home."

A DUI in Colorado can cost drivers an average of $13,530, factoring in fines, legal fees, increased insurance costs, and lost wages. Furthermore, a DUI conviction can result in job loss, particularly for those in driving-dependent careers such as law enforcement and trucking.

CDOT has also launched a campaign to educate the public about the consequences of refusing a DUI test under Colorado's Expressed Consent Law, which mandates that drivers consent to a toxicology test after a DUI arrest.

The next DUI enforcement period will run from Sept. 11 to Oct. 22, focusing on Fall Festivals.

A graph detailing impaired driving-related fatalities in July from 2019 to 2024 shows a persistent pattern of deaths, with July 2024 seeing 28 fatalities, up from 24 in 2023.