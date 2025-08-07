Watch CBS News
Head-on crash in Colorado's Grand County results in death of driver, injuries to several others including children

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
A driver died and two children were seriously hurt in a head-on crash between two cars on Thursday in Colorado's high country.

Grand County

The Colorado State Patrol said it happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Highway 40 in the northwestern part of Grand County.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old woman, was also seriously hurt.

Highway 40 was shut down to drivers north of Kremmling to Highway 14 while an investigation into the crash took place.

None of the identities of the people involved in the crash have been released.

