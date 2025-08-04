Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol investigating wrong way crash on Hwy 9, five killed

Christa Swanson
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a wrong way crash in Grand County on Monday that killed five people and seriously wounded another.

According to CSP, A Ford F-150 was driving north on Highway 9 around 7:17 a.m. when, for reasons not yet known, the driver crossed into the southbound lane near milepost 136. The Ford struck a GMC Yukon heading south, and the impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.

kremmling-crash.png
Sara Janosik-Johnson

Authorities said the 25-year-old man driving the F-150 was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The 34-year-old man driving the Yukon and his four passengers were all pronounced dead at the scene.

CSP said the Grand County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.

Highway 9 was closed in the area for much of the day while troopers investigated the scene. It was reopened by 2:47 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to investigators to contact CSP Dispatch at (970) 249-4392 and reference case number VC25269.

