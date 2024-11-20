Gov. Jared Polis announces Colorado Transportation Vision: 2035 to reduce emissions

Gov. Jared Polis has announced a plan to expand transportation options in Colorado while also reducing emissions. The project is called Colorado Transportation Vision: 2035.

Polis said it would aim to reduce emissions and expand transportation options in the state, including walking and biking. He also said it would focus on building more housing near train and bus stops.

"Today we embark on a new vision to reduce Colorado's emissions from transportation with more convenient, affordable, and safe transportation options that get Coloradans where we need to go while protecting our clean air and reducing traffic pollution. This bold and comprehensive vision outlines goals and proven strategies to increase affordable transportation options, expand transit services, reduce pollution, and save Coloradans time and money, helping us make progress toward our climate goals. I look forward to achieving this vision through working with our local, state, federal, and private sector partners," said Polis in a statement.

"By building infrastructure that gives people more high-quality options, we can make it easier for Coloradans to get where they're going safely, our air cleaner, and our communities more vibrant. When we have taken steps over the past several years to do so, we see incredible demand for options like Bustang, where a comfortable trip with wifi and phone charging can be a compelling choice. We're excited to focus on steps CDOT can take to help achieve a vision with benefits for all Colorado travelers," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement.

According to the governor's office, the plan outlines greenhouse gas emission reduction, infrastructure, walkability, and transit-oriented development goals. These include:

Reducing non-auto transportation GHG emissions by an additional 1.2 Million Metric Tons in 2035.

Doubling Colorado's non-auto transportation trips from 9.6% to 19.2%.

Increasing transit service miles from the current 79 million to 145 million miles, an 83% increase.

Building 3,540 miles of new bicycle lanes, an 81% increase.

Creating 1,345 new miles of sidewalk, a 3.4% increase.

Ensuring 52% of new housing is built in transit-oriented areas.

Polis said the plan will help fund new transportation projects, enhance transit opportunities, limit emissions to protect clean air, and build an intercity passenger rail line. The governor's office said it also bolsters previous work to create new intercity long-distance bus services Bustang and Snowstang, along with nearly $200 million yearly investments in transit and rail services.