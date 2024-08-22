Goltra Fire burning in Colorado 100% contained, Highway 6 reopens after closure

Crews reached 100% containment on Thursday in the Goltra Fire burning in Jefferson County. The fire was likely sparked by lightning not far from Lookout Mountain on Tuesday.

Goltra Fire CBS

The Goltra Fire burned a total of 205 acres. The fire forced the closure of Highway 6 north of Interstate 70 and west of Golden. That portion of the highway reopened at 5 p.m. Thursday.

#GoltraFire final update: We have reached 100% containment on the fire, which burned a final total of 205 acres. Although we reached full containment, the canyon remains closed for final fire operations until approximately 5 p.m. The road will reopen very close to that timeframe.… pic.twitter.com/5aGMBM8515 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 22, 2024

During the firefight, there were no homes or structures near the fire and no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders were put in place.

CBS

The wildfire was given the name Goltra because that's the name of the current or former owner of the private property where some or all of the fire is burning.