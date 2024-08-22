Goltra Fire burning in Colorado 100% contained, Highway 6 reopens after closure
Crews reached 100% containment on Thursday in the Goltra Fire burning in Jefferson County. The fire was likely sparked by lightning not far from Lookout Mountain on Tuesday.
The Goltra Fire burned a total of 205 acres. The fire forced the closure of Highway 6 north of Interstate 70 and west of Golden. That portion of the highway reopened at 5 p.m. Thursday.
During the firefight, there were no homes or structures near the fire and no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders were put in place.
The wildfire was given the name Goltra because that's the name of the current or former owner of the private property where some or all of the fire is burning.