Watch CBS News
Local News

Small fire burns in Colorado near Lookout Mountain in Jefferson County

By Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

Wildfire grows near Lookout Mountain
Wildfire grows near Lookout Mountain 00:28

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire near Lookout Mountain. The fire is burning above Highway 6 west of Golden.  

The fire is sending smoke that can be seen from Denver's Cheesman Park.

lookout-mountain-fire.jpg
A small fire burned near Lookout Mountain in Jefferson County. CBS

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office believes lightning may have started the fire. Firefighters had to hike to reach the flames.

The fire is burning in a remote area that has limited road access. CBS News Colorado's helicopter did not see homes in the area. 

Jeff Gurney

Jeff Gurney enjoys serving his community through journalism. He loves telling good stories and creating dynamic content for all platforms: television newscasts, the stream and CBSColorado.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.