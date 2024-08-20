Small fire burns in Colorado near Lookout Mountain in Jefferson County

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire near Lookout Mountain. The fire is burning above Highway 6 west of Golden.

The fire is sending smoke that can be seen from Denver's Cheesman Park.

A small fire burned near Lookout Mountain in Jefferson County. CBS

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office believes lightning may have started the fire. Firefighters had to hike to reach the flames.

The fire is burning in a remote area that has limited road access. CBS News Colorado's helicopter did not see homes in the area.