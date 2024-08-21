Colorado wildfire in Clear Creek Canyon west of Golden leads to Highway 6 closure

Highway 6 is closed Wednesday morning as Colorado crews fight a 200 acre wildfire in Clear Creek Canyon. The section of road that's closed is north of Interstate 70 and west of Golden.

The wildfire is called the Goltra Fire and it started burning on rugged terrain not far from Lookout Mountain on Tuesday.

Winds picked up overnight in the canyon and the wildfire smoke could be smelled in areas north and east of the fire, including in Boulder County.

There are no homes or structures near the fire.