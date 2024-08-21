Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado wildfire in Clear Creek Canyon west of Golden leads to Highway 6 closure

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Highway 6 closed as wildfire burns in Jefferson County, Colorado
Highway 6 closed as wildfire burns in Jefferson County, Colorado 01:02

Highway 6 is closed Wednesday morning as Colorado crews fight a 200 acre wildfire in Clear Creek Canyon. The section of road that's closed is north of Interstate 70 and west of Golden.

wildfire-2.jpg
CBS

The wildfire is called the Goltra Fire and it started burning on rugged terrain not far from Lookout Mountain on Tuesday.

Winds picked up overnight in the canyon and the wildfire smoke could be smelled in areas north and east of the fire, including in Boulder County.

wildfire-1.jpg
CBS

There are no homes or structures near the fire.

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.