Go behind the scenes of Disney's "Frozen" to see how "Sven" is brought to life in Denver

Go behind the scenes of Frozen at the DCPA to see how the cast and crew create magic

Disney's "Frozen" is currently showing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, marking the first time the production has visited Colorado since it was launched at the DCPA in 2017.

Now, for the first time, Frozen's cast is taking cameras behind the scenes of their production, showing how the reindeer "Sven" is brought to life each night on stage.

Only CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas was taken on stage at the Buell Theatre to meet with those who help create the magic of Frozen's puppets at each performance.

Thomas met with Collin Baja, one of the two men who were cast to play Sven on stage. He also met with Sue McLaughlin, the puppet supervisor for the production.

When Sven trots out on stage each night the audience is heard cheering and being left in awe as the character from the animated movie suddenly is alive before them. While most may think there are robotics or multiple actors in the costume, many may be surprised to hear the entire puppet is operated by one person at a time.

"To hear the audience respond so joyously to seeing Sven and that first time is really heartwarming," Baja said.

Baja spends most of his time on stage facing downward while in the suit, only able to see the waste of his fellow actors. However, he is able to hear the audience, especially the children, when he is on stage.

"Every time I am out here bringing Sven to life, with Sue's help, it is a reminder of that kind of magic you can have on every single audience," Baja said. "Nobody understands or predicts how Sven is going to be brought to life."

The puppet is a large costume filled with mechanical intricacies that allow actors like Baja to bring the puppet to life. McLaughlin spends time each night helping actors like Baja get into the puppet costume.

That requires special shoes and ankle braces that allow the actors to walk on their toes. The puppet, which features a hidden nod to Mickey Mouse, also involves connecting chords to Baja's head so he can move the head, eyes and ears of the puppet as well.

"People always ask, 'Is there one person, two people in there? Is it automation, how is that done?' It is breath taking," Baja said.

The puppet's eyes and ears move at the command of Baja. Baja said that was critical to the success of the puppet as animals tend to communicate through their eyes and other body motions instead of their voices.

"The role is very physically demanding," Baja said. "We are on four stilts on a plank position in a roughly 55 pound puppet, controlled with wires."

McLaughlin said she spends at least eight hours a week upkeeping and tending to the puppets, which also includes the puppet known as Olaf. That is on top of the hours of work she does with the puppets during and after productions as well.

With tears in her eyes, McLaughlin said she has grown to love the puppets and the magic that they create every night for audiences of all ages.

"It is something I take a lot of pride in," McLaughlin said. "I am so excited to be part of bringing this story to life."

Frozen plays the DCPA and Buell Theatre until July 3. For more information on tickets visit DCPA's official website.