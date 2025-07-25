Frontier Airlines debuts new flight routes from Denver International Airport
Frontier Airlines has announced four new flight routes from Denver International Airport to begin this October.
The airline said it will add flights to JFK International Airport in N.Y., Corpus Christi, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Richmond Va. Each route is nonstop and will run multiple times a week.
The new flights start on these dates in October.
Destination
Start Date
Frequency
Intro Fare
New York
Oct. 8
Three times per week
$59
Corpus Christi
Oct. 9
Two times per week
$59
Tulsa
Oct. 12
Two times per week
$39
Richmond
Oct. 19
Two times per week
$59
Including these new routes, the airline will serve a total of 72 destinations nonstop from Denver International Airport.