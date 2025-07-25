Watch CBS News
Frontier Airlines debuts new flight routes from Denver International Airport
Frontier Airlines has announced four new flight routes from Denver International Airport to begin this October.

The airline said it will add flights to JFK International Airport in N.Y., Corpus Christi, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Richmond Va. Each route is nonstop and will run multiple times a week.

The new flights start on these dates in October.

Destination

Start Date

Frequency

Intro Fare

New York

Oct. 8

Three times per week

$59

Corpus Christi

Oct. 9

Two times per week

$59

Tulsa

Oct. 12

Two times per week

$39

Richmond

Oct. 19

Two times per week

$59

Including these new routes, the airline will serve a total of 72 destinations nonstop from Denver International Airport.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

