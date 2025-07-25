Frontier Airlines debuts new flight routes from Denver International Airport

Frontier Airlines has announced four new flight routes from Denver International Airport to begin this October.

The airline said it will add flights to JFK International Airport in N.Y., Corpus Christi, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Richmond Va. Each route is nonstop and will run multiple times a week.

CBS

The new flights start on these dates in October.

Destination Start Date Frequency Intro Fare New York Oct. 8 Three times per week $59 Corpus Christi Oct. 9 Two times per week $59 Tulsa Oct. 12 Two times per week $39 Richmond Oct. 19 Two times per week $59

Including these new routes, the airline will serve a total of 72 destinations nonstop from Denver International Airport.