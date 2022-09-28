Friends, family and fans react to Colorado mountain skier Hilaree Nelson's death in Nepal

The body of famed ski climber Hilaree Nelson was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. The 49-year-old from Telluride was skiing down from the summit of the world's eighth highest mountain with her partner when she disappeared earlier this week.

Her partner Jim Morrison said they were skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit of Mount Manaslu when Nelson triggered a small avalanche.

Wednesday, an outpouring of love and grief swept the international climbing and skiing community online.

"She was a mentor, a leader and showed us what is possible when you dream big. Hilaree's example gave me permission to become who I always wanted to be," activist and mountain athlete Caroline Gleich wrote on Facebook. "Hilaree, you were an inspiration to us all. To people of all ages and genders, but especially to women and mothers. Our hearts go out to Jim, your family, friends and everyone you touched. I hope you are on that beach vacation."

“It's much easier to be something when you can see a path put down by women before you.” @hilareenelson She threw down... Posted by Caroline Gleich on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

"Hilaree has long been one of my inspirations and female role models in the mountains, and a powerful example to me of what it's like to lead an intentional, unconventional life pursuing the things that make us feel most alive," said runner and photographer Hilary Ann. "My heart breaks for her partner Jim, her family, and all who love her. Her loss will be felt so deeply by so many."

Ann said she photographed Nelson in 2020 and was the only other woman on that backcountry ski trip. The two talked about being women in outdoor sports and the concept of being role models. Ann quoted Nelson as saying: "as women, what sort of role models are we if we let our lives be ruled by fear?"

I took this portrait of Hilaree Nelson in March 2020, at the end of a day spent skiing icy backcountry snow with her,... Posted by Hilary Ann on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Tracy Ross recalls Nelson being the first profile she wrote of someone for Outside Magazine. She interviewed Nelson for a story in the publication in 2003, when she was just 30.

Nelson, whose last name was O'Neill at the time, discussed skiing in unmapped regions of China, Lebanon and Tibet over the previous seven years.

A National Geographic Explorer and recipient of the 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award, Nelson's career spanned over two decades, with more than 40 expeditions across 16 countries.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Hilaree Nelson, one of the most prolific ski mountaineers in the world," National Geographic said.

Nelson was a board member of the American Alpine Club, a Golden-based outdoor travel and sporting group.

"With immense sorrow, we say goodbye to our dear friend and board member Hilaree Nelson, the organization said in a statement. "Hilaree was a groundbreaking ski mountaineer, an inspiration to women and particularly adventurous moms."

"We also know the pain and grief felt by those left behind, particularly her children and partner, are unbearable. Who she was as a mother, partner, and friend are part of what inspired us all so much," the statement continued. "In the future, we will create space to fully celebrate her profound impact on the mountain community. In the meantime, our thoughts are with her loved ones as they grieve and learn to live on in her absence."

Nelson and her partner Morrison had been an extreme skiing pair that summited Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest, in 2018.

Morrison said Nelson "is the most inspiring person in life and now her energy will guide our collective souls. Peace be with us all. Pray for her family and community which is broadly stretched across our planet. I'm devastated by the loss of her."