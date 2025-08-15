Frank Day, former Colorado restaurateur and historic hotel owner, dies at 93

Frank Day, who created a food and beverage empire in Colorado, has died at the age of 93. He died on Wednesday after battling an illness.

File photo of Frank Day Concept Restaurants

For over 50 years, Day operated some of the most beloved restaurants, hotels and breweries in the Denver metro area.

On Friday, Concept Restaurants announced Day's passing, stating, "We are saddened to confirm the passing of Frank Day, in Boulder, CO, after a brief illness. He touched the lives of many, and his absence will be deeply felt. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and all who knew him. The family will provide further information in due course, and we ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."

Day founded Concept Restaurants and operated over 80 hospitality businesses, including the Hotel Boulderado, Denver's Stout Street Social, Rock Bottom Brewery and Old Chicago Pizza. He was honored for his contributions to Colorado's hospitality industry in 2024 when he was inducted into the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame.

In a 2024 interview with Yellow Scene, Day said, "It's a people business. It's 110% all about how people operate. A successful restaurant is a successful team put together. If you keep them growing in one direction, it will keep going." He said it's important to hire people who take pleasure in helping others and "have the heart of a servant."

He and his wife, Gina Day, also contributed to the future of those hoping to enter the hospitality industry. In 2019, they donated $1 million to Metropolitan State University of Denver's Hospitality program. Their name also sits on MSU Denver's Gina and Frank Day Health Institute.