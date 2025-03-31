Historic Colorado landmark the Hotel Boulderado has been sold to new owners

A big change was announced on Monday for a historic hotel in Colorado. The Hotel Boulderado is being acquired by a group called AJ Capital Partners and it will become part of the Hilton hotel chain after a remodeling project is completed.

A file photo of the Hotel Boulderado on 13th Street in downtown Boulder, Colorado. Getty Images

AJ Capital Partners shared a news release on Monday afternoon, stating that they are working with the Boulder hotel's stewards Frank and Gina Day on the acquisition.

"AJ and the Days are committed to preserving Hotel Boulderado's architectural splendor and role as a cherished amenity while enhancing the guest experience," the news release states.

The 116-year-old hotel will keep its name but it will become part of the Graduate by Hilton collection.

Frank and Gina Day have run the hotel on 13th Street for more than four decades. It is a downtown city landmark and part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's Historic Hotels of America program. The architecture has Italian Renaissance and Spanish Revival themes. It was given its name because it was meant to combine the names Boulder and Colorado.

The remodeling project is set to start later this year and it is expected to continue until next spring. The hotel will stay open through that time.