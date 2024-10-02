Fourth suspect arrested, accused of kidnapping and torturing housemate in Colorado

After weeks of searching, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fourth suspect, wanted in a kidnapping and torture case in which three suspects were arrested last month, has been arrested. Investigators said Jimmy Ray Smith II was arrested by Denver police on Sept. 30, less than two weeks after the other suspects were taken into custody.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, it all began on Sept. 16 when investigators were notified after hospital staff treated a male patient who said he had been tied up and tortured over a 14-hour period.

Investigators said the victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered injuries stemming from being tied up, beaten, burned and whipped. He also suffered serious bodily injury after one of the suspects stepped on his neck, which he said caused him to lose consciousness.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the 4700 block of South Oak Court and that's where the Jefferson County Combined Regional SWAT Team executed high-risk arrest warrants for, at the time, three suspects.

The owner of the home, Jason Carlson, 49, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and first-and-second-degree assault.

The other two suspects, both associated with the address, according to investigators, face the same charges. Those suspects are Sherell Allen, 48, and Luke Anaya, 41.

Those three remain in custody on cash-only bonds ranging from $150,000 to $300,000.

After those suspects were arrested, the search began for Smith, 39. Investigators said they partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Team and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force. They were able to track him down to a pizza shop in Denver on Sept. 30 where Denver police officers took him into custody without incident.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and crime of violence with a weapon. He remains in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond, according to the sheriff's office. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.