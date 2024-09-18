3 arrested, accused of kidnapping and torturing housemate in Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies have arrested three men who are accused of kidnapping and torturing their housemate. They are still searching to find a fourth suspect in the case. Investigators have not released the identity of that suspect.

The home in the 4700 block of South Oak Court in Jefferson County. CBS

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the 4700 block of South Oak Court. About 10 a.m. on Monday, investigators were first alerted to the situation after a hospital staff member reported a male patient who had been tied up and tortured over a 14-hour period.

Investigators said the victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered injuries stemming from being tied up, beaten, burned and whipped. He also suffered serious bodily injury after one of the suspects stepped on his neck, which he said caused him to lose consciousness.

Jason Carlson Jefferson County

The sheriff's office said the Jefferson County Combined Regional SWAT Team executed high-risk arrest warrants at the home on South Oak Court for all three suspects. The owner of the home, Jason Carlson, 49, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and first-and-second-degree assault.

Sherell Allen Jefferson County

The other two suspects, both associated with the address, according to investigators, face the same charges. Those suspects are Sherell Allen, 48, and Luke Anaya, 41.

Luke Anaya Jefferson County

All three are being held on cash-only bonds ranging from $150,000 to $300,000.