Four Mile Historic Park lighting up the nights skies with spectacular light sculptures

Bright Nights is on display at Four Mile Historic Park through Oct. 1

The night skies in Denver are lit up with magical creatures. Bright Nights at Four Mile is an art installation made of lights. There are amazing interactive aspect to the exhibit, as well as, just some spectacular animated displays.

"The artistry, I really think, is incredible. The sculptures are painted by artists who comes on sight and paint them by hand," said Morgan Gengenbach, Operations Director at Four Mile Historic Park.

Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park in Denver. CBS

The display was made by Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. out of China. They have created 86 light festivals all over the United States.

"Now, we're very lucky that this is the only place you can see these lights in the Rocky Mountain region," Gengenbach explained.

There is a section of Chinese-themed sculptures, an under the sea section, and several structures with a western theme to co-inside with the Four Mile Historic Park location. Many of the sculptures are interactive, some make music, and some react when visitors walk by. There are endless selfie opportunities throughout the festival.

Selfie opportunities abound at Bright Nights in Four Mile Historic Park. CBS

"There is this amazing light tunnel that's made from wisteria flowers. That's one of my favorite of the light tunnels. A lot of the kids like walking through the shark though," Gengenbach said on First at Four.

This is the first year of Bright Nights. Tianyu and the Four Mile Historic Park plan to bring the festival back in the coming years, with more and different light sculptures.

Bright Nights runs through October 1, 2023. In addition to the light festival, there are food trucks on site.

Four Mile Historic Park is a 12-mile historical park and working farm featuring Denver's oldest standing structure, the Four Mile House built in 1859.