Fountain police officer dies 10 days after falling from bridge

About a week and a half after a police officer fell 30 feet off a bridge trying to catch a suspect and two days after being put on life support, that officer died.

Officer Julian Becerra was a K9 officer with the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years. He died Saturday night, the department said in a statement.

The incident that led to Becerra falling happened on Feb. 2. Several law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit involving three people suspected of multiple felonies, police said. Once Colorado State Patrol troopers disabled the suspects' car near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, just east of Interstate 25, one suspect ran to a nearby bridge and tried to jump off.

Fountain Police Department

Becerra and several other officers stopped the suspect from jumping, according to police statements and video. In the process, Becerra fell 30 to 40 feet and sustained serious injuries.

Friday, he was put on life support and Saturday night, he died.

"We appreciate the public's outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department," the department said in a Facebook post on Saturday.