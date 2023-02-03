Watch CBS News
Officer falls 30 feet from bridge after struggling with suspect in Fountain

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Officer falls 30 feet from bridge after struggling with suspect in Fountain
A police officer fell off a bridge while he was trying to apprehend a suspect overnight. It happened in Fountain to the south of Colorado Springs.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit involving someone suspected of multiple felonies, according to the City of Fountain. Colorado State Patrol troopers were able to disable the suspect's car in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, just east of Interstate 25. There's a bridge over a creek in that area.

The suspect started running away and Fountain police say the suspect tried to jump over the bridge. An officer tried to apprehend the suspect and in the struggle fell about 30 feet off the bridge.

"Our officer is in critical condition," said Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider. "He has been flown to a local hospital and we do have all three suspects in custody at this time. There is no danger to the public."

It's not clear how the other suspects were involved or what crimes they are suspected of committing.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:39 AM

