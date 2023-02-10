Watch CBS News
Local News

Fountain Police officer who fell 30 feet from bridge is on life support

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

A Fountain Police officer who fell from a bridge during the pursuit of a suspect is now on life support, according to the department.

Officer Julian Becerra fell 30-40 feet off a bridge near I-25 and South Academy Boulevard on February 2nd while trying to take a felony suspect into custody.

Officer Becerra has been in critical condition ever since, and police now say in an update that he is on life support. 

fountain-officer-hospitalized-4-undated-photo-of-off-julian-becerra-from-gofundme.jpg
An undated photo of Fountain Police Officer Fountain Police Department, who fell off a bridge on Feb. 2, 2023. GoFundMe

The suspect was taken into custody not long after, along with two others involved. All three are facing charges of multiple felonies, including assault with extreme indifference, armed robbery, eluding, vehicle theft and menacing. Police say more charges could be pending.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.