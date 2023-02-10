Fountain Police officer who fell 30 feet from bridge is on life support
A Fountain Police officer who fell from a bridge during the pursuit of a suspect is now on life support, according to the department.
Officer Julian Becerra fell 30-40 feet off a bridge near I-25 and South Academy Boulevard on February 2nd while trying to take a felony suspect into custody.
Officer Becerra has been in critical condition ever since, and police now say in an update that he is on life support.
The suspect was taken into custody not long after, along with two others involved. All three are facing charges of multiple felonies, including assault with extreme indifference, armed robbery, eluding, vehicle theft and menacing. Police say more charges could be pending.
