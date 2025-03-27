Northern Colorado high school teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child

Fort Collins Police Services have arrested a high school teacher in Northern Colorado who now faces several felony charges related to an alleged sexual assault of a child.

David Miles, 48, was arrested Thursday after police received a report last month about the alleged assault, which police say occurred in 2022.

Investigators say Miles sent explicit photos of himself and exchanged pictures of that nature over a mobile app. The alleged victim was a juvenile at the time and is now an adult, police say.

An archived photo of Fort Collins High School teacher David Miles is seen here. Miles has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Fort Collins High School

Miles eventually met the girl at her home in Fort Collins and had sexual contact with her, according to police. The girl later recognized him as a teacher at Fort Collins High School, and investigators say that after obtaining a search warrant for Miles' cell phone, they found evidence of the explicit photos being sent.

He now faces charges of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child -- all felonies.

"I'm grateful for the work that detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit conducted in this case. Protecting youth from any type of sexual exploitation and assault is incredibly important to both our community and Fort Collins Police," said Fort Collins Police Lt. Sara Lynd.

Anyone with information about the case or Miles is being asked to contact Fort Collins police.

Miles is being advised in court on Thursday afternoon and will have his first appearance on April 2. He's being held in jail on no bond.