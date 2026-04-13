Former Northern Colorado police officer sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault of child while on duty

A former Loveland police officer was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in a Northern Colorado park while he was on duty in 2023.

Dylan Miller, 30, was convicted by a federal jury in December of depriving a victim of civil rights while acting under color of law. In addition to 17 years in prison, he was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He faced a maximum of life in prison.

The charges stem from an incident at North Lake Park in Loveland on the evening of Aug. 3, 2023, through the early morning of Aug. 4, 2023.

Dylan Miller Loveland Police Department

"Dylan Miller sexually assaulted a minor while on duty as a sworn law enforcement officer. His abuse of power and betrayal of trust are abhorrent," Peter McNeilly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, said in a statement on Monday. "Today, I think of the victim and hope she takes some solace knowing that a jury unanimously condemned the defendant's criminal conduct and the court has now expressed how serious that conduct was with this lengthy prison sentence."

Miller was fired and arrested in November 2023 after Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said Miller sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at the park earlier that year while on duty. The girl's parents reported the assault the previous month.

A federal grand jury indicted Miller in March 2024 and the FBI led the investigation into the assault.

"The actions of Mr. Miller were not only harmful to the individual he swore under oath to protect, but they also undermined public trust and confidence in law enforcement. The FBI will not tolerate those who abuse their positions of authority," said Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski of the FBI Denver Field Office. "Thank you to Larimer County Sheriff's Office for their participation in the joint the investigation, as well as to Loveland Police Department for their cooperation."

Miller still has an open case related to the same incident in Larimer County District Court, for which he's charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer, sexual assault with a 10-year age difference, official misconduct, and official oppression — the first four of which are felonies.

He has a hearing scheduled for that case on May 4.

"Dylan Miller abused his power as a police officer to target, isolate, and sexually assault a minor in his care," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Today's sentence sends a clear message that the Civil Rights Division will continue to hold accountable law enforcement officers who betray their duty to protect and serve."