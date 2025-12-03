Former Colorado police officer convicted by federal jury for sexual assault of a minor

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former Loveland police officer of depriving a minor of civil rights when he sexually assaulted her in a Northern Colorado park in 2023.

Dylan Miller, 30, was fired and arrested in November 2023 after Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said the former officer sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at North Lake Park earlier that year while on duty. The girl's parents reported the assault in October and said it happened on Aug. 3 and 4 of that year.

A federal grand jury indicted Miller in March 2024 and the FBI led the investigation into the assault.

Dylan Miller Loveland Police Department

Miller was convicted on Tuesday and faces a maximum of life in prison. There's no minimum sentence, according to federal sentencing guidelines. A sentencing date hasn't yet been set, but federal prosecutors say it should happen in early 2026.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service following the verdict.

As a convicted felon, he can also no longer serve as a law enforcement officer in Colorado.

Miller still has an open case related to the same incident in Larimer County District Court, for which he's charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer, sexual assault with a 10-year age difference, official misconduct and official oppression — the first four of which are felonies.

It's unclear how the federal conviction impacts his county court case, but he has a hearing scheduled for Monday.