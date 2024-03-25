Former Colorado police officer indicted 5 months after firing for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Former officer indicted for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

A former police officer in Northern Colorado has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl while he was on duty.

Dylan Miller, 28, was fired by the Loveland Police Department in November 2023 after Chief Tim Doran said Miller allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in a secluded, wooded area of a Larimer County park that August. The girl's parents reported the alleged sexual assault in October.

The indictment includes charges of aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping. If convicted, Miller faces the possibility of life in prison. There's no minimum sentence, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

The investigation is being led by the FBI, which is being assisted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Loveland Police Department.

Miller also still has an open case in Larimer County District Court, where he's been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer, sexual assault with a 10-year age difference, official misconduct and official oppression -- the first four of which are felonies.

If convicted of any of the felonies, Miller would lose his police certification and be prohibited from serving as a law enforcement officer in Colorado.