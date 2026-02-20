Former Colorado superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools set to receive final payment of over $100,000

Former Superintendent Chris Smith will receive his contractually obligated final payment following his resignation in January, Cherry Creek School District Board of Education confirmed in a press release Friday.

According to the release, "The final payment of $163,927.87 includes $119,857.87 in accrued but unused sick leave and $44,070 in vacation leave, paid according to contractual formulas and consistent with the terms of his employment contract. Smith retired from the District on January 30, 2026."

Cherry Creek Schools CBS

Following a previous request for records from Cherry Creek Schools, it was confirmed an internal investigation began after two principals in the district shared concerns about a toxic workplace. The principals claimed that the superintendent was unprofessional, and they were afraid to speak up because his wife was the school district's chief of human resources, Brenda Smith.

Despite the complaints that had been brought forward by school district employees, Cherry Creeks School said an investigation in 2025 came up as baseless and unfounded.

Still, the former superintendent's resignation has marked the beginning of plans for major reforms by the school district. An internal investigation into the actions of Brenda Smith is underway, and she was recently placed on administrative leave.

Another leadership change came when it was announced Tony Poole, the assistant superintendent of special populations, would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Jennifer Perry was named the interim superintendent by the board of education at the beginning of February. In the board's meeting following the resignation of the superintendent, Perry was present and announced an external audit would be conducted to, "review organizational systems and structures, including internal controls, operational processes, and fiscal responsibilities." Perry had previously been the district's deputy superintendent since July 2021.

"The Board recognizes that the superintendent's resignation has prompted questions in the community," the school district shared in its press release. "While personnel matters remain confidential under state law, the final compensation issued was not discretionary or negotiated beyond the terms already in place. The total amount reflects earned leave accumulated during Smith's tenure and does not include any additional severance beyond contractual obligations."