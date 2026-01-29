Superintendent of one of Colorado's largest school districts resigns following board evaluation

The superintendent of one of the largest school districts in Colorado announced their sudden resignation and retirement on Wednesday.

Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Chris Smith announced his resignation and retirement after holding the position since 2021. This comes after a school board meeting Tuesday night, during which members evaluated Smith and discussed whether he was complying with state law and board policy.

Former school board president Jennifer Churchfield tells CBS Colorado she has received multiple letters over the last year from people connected to the district who shared concerns about Smith and a possible conflict of interest between him and his wife, who leads the district's Human Resources Department.

Smith posted a statement on Wednesday, in part, saying, "Cherry Creek Schools is positioned for continued success, and I believe this is the right time for the board to begin the next phase of leadership to build on the strong foundation we have created together."

The school district would not confirm why Smith resigned suddenly, but did confirm that Smith's wife, Brenda Smith, is still with the district. The board also sent out a statement on Wednesday explaining how they would move forward, in part:

"The district will also take up items they announced during last night's public study session, that includes a review of their conflict policy; contract review, travel policies, and the overall culture of the district."

Smith's retirement takes effect on Friday. The district's current deputy superintendent, Jennifer Perry, will be taking on the role in the interim.