Colorado's Cherry Creek School District plans major reforms after superintendent resigns, other leaders leaving

The Cherry Creek School District is planning some major reforms after some changes in leadership within the district. The superintendent resigned from his position last month, followed by the board placing the chief of human resources on administrative leave last week, and just this week, the school district announced that the assistant superintendent will be retiring at the end of the school year.

According to the Cherry Creek School District, an investigation began after two principals in the district shared concerns about a toxic workplace. The principals claimed that the superintendent, Chris Smith, was unprofessional and that they were afraid to speak up because Brenda Smith, the HR chief, is his wife.

Chris Smith had been with the district since 2021. The district's current deputy superintendent, Jennifer Perry, is filling in as interim superintendent.

During Monday night's board meeting, the Cherry Creek School District announced that assistant superintendent Tony Poole will retire at the end of the school year. Cherry Creek Schools told CBS News Colorado that the paperwork for Poole's retirement was submitted and approved several weeks ago.

The school board went into executive session last week and finalized several changes Monday night. Those changes include strengthening expenditure approval policies in the district; all contracts submitted for approval will be reviewed by the legal department; and guidelines related to district travel will be reviewed.

Perry also announced that she will perform her own audit of the district's policies.

"Trust is built through transparency, professionalism, and respect. and are committed to those principles and fostering a culture that reflects the same values," said Perry.

The board also announced they are halting certain travel, new contracts and reviewing policies regarding nepotism and conflict of interest.

The Cherry Creek School District is one of the largest school districts in Colorado.