Colorado school district places HR chief on leave after superintendent resigns

The Cherry Creek School Board placed the chief of human resources on administrative leave during an executive session on Tuesday morning. This move comes just a week after the superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools, one of the largest school districts in Colorado, resigned from his position.

Chris Smith Cherry Creek School District

According to the Cherry Creek School District, an investigation began after two principals in the district shared concerns about a toxic workplace. The principals claimed that the superintendent, Chris Smith, was unprofessional and that they were afraid to speak up because Brenda Smith, the HR chief, is his wife.

Former administrators, parents and principals described the culture as one of fear with harassment, bullying, and retaliation. The school district said an investigation last year came up as baseless and unfounded.

"The purpose of today's meeting is to update the board and discuss the status of Chris Smith's resignation. Both Mr. Smith and the board have obtained legal counsel because we are seeking legal advice in this meeting, we will be moving into executive session to discuss further," said Cherry Creek School Board President Anne Egan.

The school district said it will also review the overall culture of the district.

The district's current deputy superintendent, Jennifer Perry, is filling in as interim superintendent.

Chris Smith's retirement took effect last Friday after he had been with the district since 2021.