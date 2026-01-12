Former Colorado school psychologist convicted of sexual assault on a child, other charges

A former school psychologist at two Colorado high schools has been convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual assault of a child. And while the victims weren't identified, prosecutors said the charges related to three students, as well as a separate drug charge.

James Michael Chevrier, 39, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury of five out of seven charges on Monday. He was arrested in May 2025 after a Safe2Tell report that accused him of sexually assaulting a student.

James Michael Chevrier Lakewood Police

Chevrier worked at both Green Mountain High School and Bear Creek High School at the time of his arrest. Prior to that, he worked at Evergreen High School from 2022 to 2023 and at the Cherry Creek School District from 2021 to 2022.

Court records show Chevrier was charged with the following:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (Victim 1); Guilty Soliciting for child prostitution (Victim 2); Not Guilty Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (MDMA); Guilty Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (ketamine); Guilty Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Victim 1 - Alcohol); Guilty Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Victim 1 - Marijuana); Guilty Attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (Victim 3); Not Guilty

The court dismissed counts 2 and 7, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Chevrier was out on bond and living out of state as his case moved through the courts, but he was taken into custody on counts 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

A spokesperson for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, where the case was tried, said prosecutors won't comment on the case until Chevrier is sentenced on April 2.