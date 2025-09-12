August Safe2Tell Report in Colorado shows concern for school safety

Colorado leaders are urging families to use every available resource to prevent tragedy. One of those tools is Safe2Tell, the state's anonymous reporting system that saw a 150% increase in tips from July to August as students returned to class.

During a news conference on Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's not aware of any tips related to the shooting at Evergreen High School.

Safe2Tell Colorado CBS

In a message to families on Wednesday, Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland urged parents and students to use the system.

"Tools like Safe2Tell are essential and invaluable to us in keeping our students safe," Dorland wrote. "We will continue to advocate for every single tool available to keep our students safe. The nation is tired of statements filled with platitudes and 'thoughts and prayers.' What we need is courage. What we need is the collective will of our entire community."

In a post on X on Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted: "The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has received numerous tips to Safe2Tell about rumors of a possible school threat and a concerning photo. At this time, it does not appear to be a credible threat. We are continuing to investigate. The photo does not appear to have originated locally. Additionally, a Douglas County school was mistakenly identified as the impacted school. The impacted school is not in the Douglas County School District, and is aware of the reported concern. Given recent events, we are even more aware of school safety and security. We are dedicated to investigating each and every concern brought to our attention."

For many students, the EHS shooting is a reminder of how quickly a routine school day can turn into chaos.

Sixteen-year-old Lissette Delgado, a junior and new gold medal boxer, said even though she doesn't attend Evergreen High School, the news still hit close to home.

"Honestly, it's sad for the community. Someone losing their life, it's not okay," Delgado said. "It kind of keeps us on edge, going places or doing certain things. Even at school, I feel safe knowing there's plenty of adults and officers around, but I'm still very cautious."

Like many teens, Delgado has endured years of bullying, both in person and online.

"I went through a hard time in school, like fighting constantly just to protect myself," she said. "It's hard to be strong, it's hard to ignore, and it's hard to stay focused instead of what they're telling you or what they think of you."

Lissette Delgado talks with CBS Colorado's Tori Mason. CBS

Social media amplifies the cruelty.

"People posting certain things about me, like on Instagram… It's hard, honestly. But I tell everyone: don't listen to anybody. Do your own thing," she said.

Boxing at Athletics & Beyond gave her an outlet and a sense of control.

"If I didn't have boxing, I would be somewhere bad right now," Delgado said. "It gave me consistency, discipline, and confidence. It's not a bad thing to ask for help. It really helps so much."

New numbers released by the Colorado Attorney General's Office show Safe2Tell received 1,789 tips in August, up from 716 in July. The spike, officials say, is consistent with students returning to school.

"Each school year, young Coloradans show us how much they care about each other's safety and well-being," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. "Safe2Tell gives students and families a trusted way to raise concerns, and when they do, adults can step in to provide help and prevent harm."

The top categories in August included school safety (15.6%), mental health (15.4%), bullying (14.3%), substance use (9.9%), and other concerns. Importantly, nearly 16% of reports were duplicates - meaning multiple students flagged the same incident.

"That's a sign of a healthy environment where people know if you hear something or see something, please say something," Weiser explained. "We need these threats identified in advance so there can be action before tragedy strikes."

Month after month, Weiser said, tips through Safe2Tell have prevented dangerous situations from escalating.

"We hear about threats before they happen and are able to do things that prevent harm from happening," he said. "Safe2Tell is working. It's making an impact, and it's saving lives."

The program has flagged everything from weapons on campus to sustained bullying.

"School safety includes threats of violence and other harm that can happen to kids, including someone bringing a gun to school," Weiser said. "We need our environment to be safe both from physical threats and also from emotional threats."

Lissette Delgado CBS

For students like Delgado, the courage to speak up is as important as the courage it takes to step into the boxing ring. She says Safe2Tell can be a lifeline.

"Kids should use it. Don't be scared. You do what's right. It's like fighting without using your fist."

Reports often lead to restorative conversations, accountability, and support, rather than arrests. But when serious threats arise, law enforcement gets involved.

Reports can be made 24/7 by calling 1-877-542-7233, visiting Safe2Tell.org, texting S2TCO to 738477, or using the Safe2Tell mobile app.