Former Aurora school resource officer who inappropriately texted teen sentenced to probation

A former Aurora Police school resource officer who was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old girl at the school he was responsible for keeping safe has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Egide Ndagije, 26, was sentenced on Friday to 1 year of probation, 32 hours of community service, and $803.5 in fines and court costs, court records show. He was charged with three counts of first-degree official misconduct -- a misdemeanor -- but two counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Ndagije is accused of sending the texts over a several-month period in 2023. He was formally charged in May of 2024. CBS News Colorado is not identifying the girl he texted because she's a minor.

Egide Ndagije in a photo from an unrelated CBS News Colorado report from 2023. CBS

Her attorney, Matthew Haltzman, says his client reached out to Ndagije in October 2023 about issues with an ex-boyfriend.

"We have a child who was looking for help from law enforcement and became his target," Haltzman told CBS News Colorado last year. "This was a 16-year-old who felt like she had a problem with an ex-boyfriend and wanted some advice from law enforcement and reached out to him because he had established himself as a person who could be trusted and a person who the students looked up to."

The Aurora Police Department says it notified the Colorado Office of Attorney General, which oversees police certifications in the state. Due to Ndagije's guilty plea for official misconduct, he can no longer work as a police officer in the state of Colorado, records from the state Attorney General's Office shows.

Ndagije resigned from APD after the department concluded an internal investigation, but a department spokesman said Ndagije would have been terminated if he hadn't quit.