Football fans brace for flight changes at Denver International Airport amid FAA travel impacts

The government shutdown is already affecting travelers. The timing couldn't be worse for fans flying into Colorado for Thursday night's Broncos-Raiders football game.

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a 10% reduction in takeoffs and landings at 40 U.S. airports due to the ongoing shutdown. Denver International Airport is among them. The FAA said those cuts will begin Friday.

The ripple effects have led to delays already, impacting Raiders fans who made the trip to Mile High despite their team's 2-6 record. Well, 2-7 record now.

For many, the game was going to be the highlight of the week. Getting here wasn't easy.

"We're on a two-stadium road trip," said Albert Leon, who drove an RV from Ontario, California. "We were in Vegas last week, went through the Rocky Mountains, camped, saw everything. There are delays in the airport for whatever reasons and everything, but it's not a perfect road when you're traveling in an RV."

Some fans flew halfway across the world to support their team.

"We did fly four and a half thousand miles to come to the game today," said Keith Smith, a Raider and resident of London. "I love Denver and the people. If I have to stay, I'll just have to stay! It's not a problem."

But he worries about what the shutdown means for others, including the 1,800 federal workers employed at DIA.

"As an international fan, come on, America, sort it out. Pay these people their money. Get the job done!" he said.

On Wednesday alone, nearly 4,000 flights nationwide were delayed. One fan told CBS News Colorado she landed 10 hours later than scheduled.

United Airlines, DIA's largest carrier, has already reduced flights through Sunday. International flights are not being impacted.

United's Chief Customer Officer David Kinzelman says the move is intentional and strategic.

"The key for customers to avoid being stranded is early action, early communication," Kinzelman said. "That's why we're getting ahead of the curve now and proactively putting in cancellations for today and the next several days, to give customers time to plan ahead."

United encourages customers to check the United app or website for rebooking, updates, and the current travel waiver.

Southwest and Frontier have also issued flexible rebooking options, including no-fee flight changes and refund options in some cases.

If the shutdown continues, airlines say delays and schedule reductions may expand.

For now, fans say they're just hoping the next challenge is only what happens on the field.